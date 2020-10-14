Comme chaque année, le magazine AutoExpress établit son classement des meilleurs véhicules de l’année, et les résultats de l’édition 2020 viennent de tomber.
Le magazine britannique AutoExpress, qui est publié que ce soit sur papier ou sur le net, organise chaque an des élections pour élire les meilleures nouveautés de l’année du marché… anglais bien sûr.
Et si la Skoda Octavia a été élue “Voiture de l’année” et a eu droit à son article dédié, d’autres modèles ont primés comme “Voiture de l’année 2020” dans les catégories suivantes:
- City Car of the year : Volkswagen Up !
- Supermini of the Year : Renault Clio
- Compact family Car of the Year : Skoda Octavia
- Family Car of the Year : Skoda Superb
- Estate Car of the Year : Skoda Octavia Combi
- Compact Executive Car of the Year : Tesla Model 3
- Executive Car of the Year : Mercedes-Benz Classe E
- Small SUV of the year : Renault Captur
- Mid-Size SUV of the year : Ford Kuga
- Large SUV of the year : Seat Tarraco
- Small Premium SUV of the year : Mercedes-Benz GLA
- Mid-Size Premium SUV of the year : Land Rover Defender
- Large Premium SUV of the year : BMW X5
- Luxury Car of the year : Bentley Fliyng Spur
- Hot Hatch of the Year : Honda Civic Type R
- Convertible of the year : MINI Cooper Convertible
- Coupe of the year : Alpine A110
- Performance car of the year : Porsche 911
- Affordable Electric Car of the year : Renault Zoe
- Premium Electric Car of the year : Tesla Model 3
- Affordable Hybrid Car of the year : Toyota Yaris
- Premium Hybrid Car of the year : Mercedes-Benz Classe E
- Pick-up of the year : Ford Ranger
- Van of the year : Ford Transit Custom
- Driver Power Awards : Lexus
